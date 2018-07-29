independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Buckley: Church Road resurfacing set to start at the beginning of August

Published: Sunday, Jul 29th, 2018
Flintshire County Council will soon be carrying out carriageway resurfacing at Church Road, Buckley from the junction of Church Road and the A549 to Drury Lane.

The start date is Monday 6 August and will take approximately two weeks to complete the works.

To facilitate the resurfacing, a road closure will be in place with a signed diversion route the council says.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although delays may be encountered.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor, Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd, apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

