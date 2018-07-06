Bubble bursts for Flint based skin care firm as liquidators called in

An award-winning skin care products manufacturer has gone into liquidation with the loss of up to 20 jobs.

Flint-based Gelicity, a former Flintshire Business Award and Welsh Exporter of the year winner initiated a voluntary winding up order this week following a meeting of creditors.

Gelicity was launched 10 years ago by friends Wayne Walton and Paul Morris, producing beauty treatments spa and hotel market.

The company which exported to Russia, Japan, South Africa, Canada, New Zealand and America, as well as the Middle East and across Europe, made its name with an innovative kids range called Gelli Baff.

The company won prestigious contracts globally with Walmart stocking Gelli Baff in 900 stores across the US, its Zimpli Kids range was also stocked by renowned US toy giant Macy’s in its 200-plus branches.

The products were manufactured at the firm’s factory on the Castle Park Industrial Estate in Flint.

Its understood staff were given notice last week due to the voluntary liquidation procedure started, the company assets will now be sold off to pay creditors.

BDO LLP has been appointed liquidators.

Deeside.com attempted to contact Galacity on Thursday.