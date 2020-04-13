Broughton store owners left ‘very saddened’ after £100 worth of pies stolen

A store at the heart of the Broughton community has asked local people for any information about the theft of £100 worth of pies

The pies were taken from the rear of Broughton Premier Store on Broughton Hall Road this morning, Monday, 13 April.

A message posted on the stores Facebook page reads:

“Unfortunately this morning our delivery of pies has been stolen from the back of the shop!!

We are very saddened by this as we have done our upmost to support our community in the past and even more so under these circumstances.

We go beyond what most local shops do and we like to think we are at the heart of the community.

There’s £100 worth of pies been stolen, we haven’t bothered the police with this, as at this time they have alot more to deal with.

What we will say is, if you have seen anyone or do know anything please do get in touch.

This was the last thing we expected at these times where communities should be pulling together.

Thank you to everyone who does support us and we will continue to support you.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.