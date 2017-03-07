Broughton Retail Park surprise Hospice patients with a random act of kindness

Mark Mealand from Broughton Retail Park puts his decorating skills to good use for Nightigale House

Kind-hearted team members from a local retail park have brought joy to Hospice patients in a random act of kindness.

Staff from Broughton Retail Park were asked to help the local community in some way during Random Acts of Kindness week, and they chose to dedicate some time and labour to Nightingale House Hospice.

Using the opportunity to brighten some days and bring a few smiles to patients, the team asked Hospice staff what they could do to lend a hand in the building.

The nursing team at Nightingale House Hospice asked the big hearted group to come armed and ready with paint brushes and rollers to give a much needed facelift to the day room based in the inpatients unit.

The trio quickly got to work with staff and patients joking that it was like being in an episode of DIY SOS. The ceiling, covings, skirting boards and all four walls were tackled with enthusiasm and the whole room was finished in just one day.

The redecoration of this important room has been well-received by patients and staff alike, with several families making use of the space since.

“After the success of our Tree of Wishes for Nightingale House in December, the team and I wanted to do something else to help out now that we have established a partnership with this really worthwhile charity,” Said Alan Barker Centre Manager.

“It also reaffirms our commitment to the wider, local community and enables us to give something back to a cause that does so much and for a team of dedicated staff who work tirelessly to provide the care they do.

“It was a privilege to be given the opportunity to help out and we hope our decorating skills weren’t too bad! We would love to go back again and do even more work for them. We certainly had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality of the staff from the Hospice.”

Sam Eastwood, Hospice Fundraiser, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team from Broughton Retail Park. Our inpatient room is totally transformed.

“We always seek to improve our patients’ quality of life by helping them to live life as fully as they can when time is precious. An important aspect of our care is the ‘home from home’ environment at the Hospice, where patients can relax and spend quality time with their loved ones.

“That is why repainting the rooms to keep them bright and fresh is so important.”