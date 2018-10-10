News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton residents remember seven men who fell during the First World War

Published: Wednesday, Oct 10th, 2018
Last Saturday saw Parc Jasmin Neighbourhood Watch hold a community memorial tree planting ceremony.

Lord Barry Jones along with Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami joined residents at the special ceremony to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The streets in Parc Jasmin, Broughton are named after seven servicemen from the Broughton area that were killed during the First World War.

Alfred Beeby, William Robins, Thomas Harbridge, Edgar Messham, Charles Whitley, Williams Evans and Walter Long.

Performing at the event were Cambria Band and Northop Silver Band.

The memorial tree was planted in the park on Beeby Way.

Parc Jasmin Neighbourhood Watch coordinator and event organiser David Smith said:

“This year marks the centenary of the ending of the First World War and as a mark of respect we wanted to remember the servicemen from the Broughton area that are affiliated with our neighbourhood.

The tree will act as a lasting and enduring tribute to them and the ultimate sacrifice that they made”

The Armed Forces Covenant awarded Parc Jasmin a neighbourhood Watch with 7 silhouettes, each one representing the Broughton servicemen.
Also in attendance at the event were members of Broughton & Bretton Community Council, Reverend Warwick Jaundrill of St Mary’s Church Broughton, Broughton Primary School, North Wales Police, OWL Cymru, Deeside Army Cadets, Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets, North Wales Western Front Association, Shotton & Deeside Branch The Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association, The Cheshire Regiment Association, Royal Marines Association North Wales, Representatives of Broughton Brownies & Rainbows.

The event was sponsored by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund, Broughton Retail Park, Tesco Broughton, Meadfleet Ltd & Minuteman Press Wrexham.

 

