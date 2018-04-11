Broughton Brothers need your votes as they battle it out in final of ITV’s Sing It To Win It’ on Thursday

Three brothers from Broughton have made to the final of ‘Sing It To Win It’ the ITV Good Morning Britain competition.

Jordan, Dan & Josh Hollindrake known as the ‘The Jarvis Brothers’ regularly play gigs in the pubs and clubs locally and have been on Sony Music’s radar for sometime.

The brothers were invited to perform in London at the beginning of April in front of the ITV judges including Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh.

While performing a gig at Alexanders in Chester on Monday night, the stage was stormed by X-Factor’s Reggie ‘n’ Bollie who told the three they had made it to the final.

Good Morning Britain will showcase the brothers and the two other finalists on Thursday morning – a public vote will then open – the winners will be announced on Friday morning.

The competition winner will have their song recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios, it will also be put onto the 100th anniversary edition of Now That’s What I Call Music which will be released in summer.

The brothers who are students at Chester University are travelling down to London on Thursday, they will be live on Good Morning Britain on Friday when the winner will be announced.

Dad John Holindrake said he can’t believe how well the boys have done, he told Deeside.com “they certainly don’t get their talent from me.

They work so hard though and strive for perfection so it’s a great reward for them to get this far.

Michelle, their step mum and I, couldn’t be prouder of them and we wish them all the love and luck in the world.”

Catch their performance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday and don’t forget to vote.

If you want to see some of their music, you can watch them on their YouTube channel here – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx0S1XsIisljlGJoBqThWNg