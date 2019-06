A broken down vehicle on Aston Hill is causing tailbacks along the A494.

The stricken vehicle is in lane one of the westbound carriageway.

Traffic Officers are on scene.

There are long delays in area with heavy congestion towards Dee Bridge.

Latest traffic report states:

A494 Queensferry

Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A494 Southbound between A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off, Queensferry) and B5125 (Ewloe).