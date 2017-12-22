The British passport set to return to ‘Iconic’ blue after Brexit

British passports will change from the standard EU burgundy colour to a blue and gold design after Brexit the UK Government has said.

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union travel document will no longer be required to conform to EU standards,”In a move to symbolise our national identity” a Home Office statement says.

It goes on to say;

‘The new, unique blue passport will be one of the most secure travel documents in the world, with a raft of new and updated security features and technologies to protect against fraud and forgery.

For example, the current paper-based picture page will be replaced with a new, super-strength plastic polycarbonate material that will be more difficult to alter.’

Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said:

“Leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world.

That is why I am delighted to announce that the British passport will be returning to the iconic blue and gold design after we have left the European Union in 2019.

It will also be one of the most secure travel documents in the world, with a raft of new security measures to protect against fraud and forgery.”

The newly designed passports will be introduced in a phased approach in a bid to save taxpayer money.

After the UK leaves the EU, burgundy passports will continue to be issued but with no reference to the European Union.

New blue and gold passports will be issued from October 2019, when the new passport contract begins, to those renewing or applying for a new passport.

The Home Office says there is no need for British passport holders to do anything ahead of their current passport renewal date.”

The blue cover is a return to the original appearance of the British passport, with the colour first used in 1921. It remained the colour of choice until the UK joined the EU and the burgundy common format colour was agreed and adopted.

In Flintshire, 48,930 people (56.37%) voted to leave the EU, 37,867 (43.6%) voted to remain in the EU turn out was 74.9%