British Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000

Published: Monday, Jul 29th, 2019
British Airways has taken delivery of its first A350-1000 at Airbus Headquarters in Toulouse, France.

BA has ordered 18 A350-1000s. Iberia which is also part of IAG already operates five of the smaller A350-900s.

The new jet will initially fly between London and Madrid prior to flying long-haul routes from September. 

BA operates a fleet of over 150 Airbus aircraft from the smallest A318 to the largest A380.

An Airbus spokesperson said: 

“The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (15,000km).

It features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions.

The A350 XWB’s Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience.”

At the end of June 2019, Airbus had received 893 firm orders for A350 XWB family jets from 51 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.

