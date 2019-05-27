News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Brexit Party tops EU election polls in Flintshire

Published: Monday, May 27th, 2019
The results of the European elections show a huge win for the Brexit Party with as Labour and Conservatives taking a battering.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party got 32.5% of the vote in Wales, Plaid Cymru second with 19.6% with Labour in third with 15.3%.

The Conservative got 6.5% of the vote.

The Brexit Party topped the polls in 19 out of 22 Welsh councils, with Plaid Cymru coming top in Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Anglesey.

Wales will return two Brexit Party MEP’s , one Plaid Cymru MEP and one Labour MEP.

In Flintshire, the Brexit Party came out top with 38% – 15,613 followed by Labour with 15.6% of the vote share in the county – down -12.5% on 2014′ EU election.

Lib Dems came third in Flintshire.

Speaking after the Brexit Party surged across the UK Mr Farage commented:

“Never before in British politics has a new party launched just six weeks ago topped the polls.

The reason is very obvious: we voted to leave and we haven’t.

The Labour and Conservative parties can learn a huge lesson, though I doubt they will.

The new date is October 31 and we in the Brexit Party want to be part of that negotiation.”

