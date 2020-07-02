Airbus confirms bulk of UK jobs at risk will be from its Broughton site

Airbus has confirmed it has opened talks with unions on reducing the Broughton workforce by 1,435.

In a statement Airbus said it has “opened a ‘national dialogue’ with social partners in the UK in the frame of its COVID-19 adaptation plan.

As part of these discussions, Airbus has confirmed the need to adjust its workforce in the UK by approximately 1,700 positions, with the following split:

Broughton: 1,435, Filton: 295

These figures include integrated corporate functions which support all divisions in the UK.

This split reflects the significant impact the COVID crisis has had on the UK’s commercial-aircraft manufacturing activities which are concentrated in Broughton.

Airbus will continue to meet regularly with its Trade Union partners in the UK in order to identify solutions that will help us implement this adaptation while minimising the social impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Company.”