Boris Johnson reveals 405,000 volunteers sign up in just 24 hours to help NHS coronavirus fight

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said 405,000 people have so far volunteered to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

The UK Government launched a new scheme on Monday to recruit 250,000 volunteers to support the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the daily press conference inside Number 10, The prime minister said:

“I want to offer a special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS.

When we launched the appeal last night we hoped to get 250,000 over a few days.

But I can tell you that in just 24 hours 405,000 people have responded to the call.

They will be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients.

They will be bringing patients home from hospital.

Very importantly they’ll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home.

And they will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus.

That is already – in one day – as many volunteers as the population of Coventry.

And so, to all of you, and to all the former NHS staff who are coming back now into the service.

I say thank you on behalf of the entire country.”