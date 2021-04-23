Boost for Airbus wing makers in Broughton after Delta Air Lines places order for 25 jets

A 25 jet order will bring a welcome boost to Airbus wing makers at Broughton.

Delta Air Lines has placed a firm order for 25 A321neo (New Engine Option) aircraft.

The order is in addition to Delta’s 2017 order of 100 A321neo aircraft.

Additionally, Delta has accelerated delivery of two A350-900 aircraft as well as two A330-900neo aircraft.





Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We have managed the challenges of the last year together with our customers, and it is gratifying to be taking steps like this one towards the regrowth of our industry with our long standing partner, Delta.”

Mahendra Nair, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Fleet Strategy, said: “With our customers ready to reclaim the joy of travel, this agreement positions Delta for growth while accounting for the planned retirements of older narrowbody aircraft in our fleet, reducing our carbon footprint, increasing efficiency and elevating the customer experience.”

“We thank Airbus for their steadfast partnership during the pandemic and look forward to working with them as we take delivery of the A321neo as well as our accelerated A350 and A330-900neo deliveries.”

This latest order from Delta Air Lines brings the A321neo’s total order since introduction to nearly 3,500, with more than 500 aircraft already in fleets around the world.