Bonfire Night and Deeside Fireworks Display 2018

Bonfire Night is just around the corner, as well as the main fireworks display at Deeside Leisure Centre there number of displays taking a short distance from the Deeside area.
November 5th falls on a Monday so expect to see most of the main fireworks displays over the weekend, 2nd and 3rd Novemeber.
Friday, November 2
RNLI Flint fireworks display.
Ellesmere Port Community Fireworks Spectacular
Community Bonfire Night celebration with fireworks display, fun fair, face painting and music to add to the entertainment.
Gates open at 4.30pm, fireworks from 7.30pm.
Whitby Sports and Social Club, Ellesmere Port
Dunkirk Lane, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Chester, CH65 6QF
Elton Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular 2018
The Elton Bonfire and Firework Spectacular is a family-friendly bonfire and fireworks display that has been run annually since 2010.
The event is run entirely by volunteers from 1st Ince and Elton Scout Group, who also oversee the organisation of the event.
The event is FREE to enter, however donations received on the night are ploughed back in to scouting here in Ince and Elton.
6.45pm – 9.45pm
Elton Parish Field and Play Area
Scout Hut Lane, Elton
CH2 4PE
Saturday, November 3
Deeside Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display 2018
Hosted by Deeside Round Table the 2018 Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display lands at the Deeside Leisure Centre this November!
All tickets purchased online will be given priority gate entry on the night and can be printed or presented on your smart phone for scanning at the gate.
Adult & Family tickets purchased online up to the 30th October will be entered into a draw to win your full ticket price back, a pack of the Limited Edition Bonfire Toffee from local confectioner Precious Chocolates, as well as some spending money for the funfair!
Hotdogs and artisan pizzas will also be on sale throughout the night.
6pm – 9pm
Deeside Leisure Centre, CH5 1SA
More info: Deeside Fireworks
Price: Children £3 (under 5’s free) Adults £5 Family £10 (Up to 2 adults 2 children)
Chester Racecourse Fireworks Extravaganza
In addition to the fireworks on the night, there will be a fairground for youngsters and food and beverage outlets from which to purchase drinks and snacks.
Capital North West & North Wales Breakfast presenter Ben Sheppard will host the event, playing music for the crowd to enjoy from 5pm.
Gates will open at 5pm
Junior Fireworks Display – 6.45pm
Main Display – 7.30pm
£5 per person in advance (Children 4 and under get in free)
Tickets will also be available to purchase on the gate at £6 per person.
You can also purchase tickets from the Chester Racecourse Box Office – 01244 304 600 and from the Share Shop on Northgate Street, Chester.