Bonfire Night and Deeside Fireworks Display 2018

Bonfire Night is just around the corner, as well as the main fireworks display at Deeside Leisure Centre there number of displays taking a short distance from the Deeside area.

November 5th falls on a Monday so expect to see most of the main fireworks displays over the weekend, 2nd and 3rd Novemeber.

RNLI Flint fireworks display.

Ellesmere Port Community Fireworks Spectacular

Community Bonfire Night celebration with fireworks display, fun fair, face painting and music to add to the entertainment.

Gates open at 4.30pm, fireworks from 7.30pm.

Whitby Sports and Social Club, Ellesmere Port

Dunkirk Lane, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Chester, CH65 6QF

Elton Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular 2018

The Elton Bonfire and Firework Spectacular is a family-friendly bonfire and fireworks display that has been run annually since 2010.

The event is run entirely by volunteers from 1st Ince and Elton Scout Group, who also oversee the organisation of the event.

The event is FREE to enter, however donations received on the night are ploughed back in to scouting here in Ince and Elton.

6.45pm – 9.45pm

Elton Parish Field and Play Area Scout Hut Lane, Elton CH2 4PE View Map

Deeside Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display 2018

Hosted by Deeside Round Table the 2018 Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display lands at the Deeside Leisure Centre this November!

All tickets purchased online will be given priority gate entry on the night and can be printed or presented on your smart phone for scanning at the gate.

Adult & Family tickets purchased online up to the 30th October will be entered into a draw to win your full ticket price back, a pack of the Limited Edition Bonfire Toffee from local confectioner Precious Chocolates, as well as some spending money for the funfair!

Hotdogs and artisan pizzas will also be on sale throughout the night.

6pm – 9pm

Deeside Leisure Centre, CH5 1SA

More info: Deeside Fireworks

Price: Children £3 (under 5’s free) Adults £5 Family £10 (Up to 2 adults 2 children)