Boeing first out the blocks at Farnborough Air Show but Airbus fires back with 6 deals so far on day 1

Update: Two more deals in the bag for Airbus:

Airbus has announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with a unnamed ‘leading global lessor’ for 80 A320neo Family aircraft.

The agreement was completed during the Farnborough Airshow today.

Goshawk Aviation Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, has placed a firm order for 20 A320neo.

Goshawk Aviation is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Previous Report: Boeing was the quickest out of the blocks this morning to announce a multi-billion pound deal on the first day of business at the bi-annual Farnborough International Airshow.

The week-long trade show will see mind-boggling sums of cash spent on hundreds of jets between two great rivals Airbus and Boeing.

Boeing said it had signed a deal this morning with logistics group DHL worth £3.6bn for 14 777 Freighters,

Airbus responded with four announcements in quick succession:

Golden Falcon Aviation, the aircraft provider of Wataniya Airways, has confirmed an order for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.The order follows an earlier MoU announced at last year’s Dubai Airshow.

The firm order was signed during the Farnborough International Airshow by Rakan Al-Tuwaijri, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Falcon Aviation, and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

India’s VISTARA is set to add 50 Airbus A320neo jets to its fleet.

The New Delhi-based carrier has signed a letter of Intent (LoI) for 13 A320neo aircraft to add to its existing portfolio of 21 Airbus aeroplanes, reconfirming the appeal of the best-selling single-aisle family.

The airline has also committed to an additional 37 A320neo aircraft from lessors.

STARLUX Airlines of Taiwan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 17 aircraft, comprising 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s.

The agreement was announced by Chang Kuo-wei, founder and Chairman of STARLUX Airlines and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Sichuan Airlines orders 10 Airbus A350 XWBs the airline operates the largest all-Airbus fleet in China with over 130 Airbus aircraft.

In addition to its domestic network, Sichuan Airlines now operates on over 30 international routes, including routes from Chengdu to Moscow, Sidney, Dubai and Vancouver.

The airline also leased four A350 XWBs, with the first one to be delivered by this year.