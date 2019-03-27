BMW driver who failed to stop after crash on A55 in Flintshire given suspended sentence

A 29-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving following a collision on the A55 near Holywell last year.

Kristian Luke Roberts of Rhyl Road, Rhuddlan had pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing and appeared at Mold Crown Court yesterday.

The collision happened shortly before 9am on July 14th last year when Roberts was involved in a fail to stop collision on the A55.

Prior to the collision, Roberts was witnessed driving at speeds of over 90mph in his BMW.

He collided with a Honda Jazz which hit the central reservations and rolled over several times.

Roberts did not stop and left the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was taken to hospital by ambulance, thankfully with minor injuries,

The woman ‘feared for her life’ and has not driven since the collision.

Roberts was later traced after his mother contacted North Wales Police to say he had been involved in a collision.

Roberts was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, he was also disqualified from driving for four years, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

Roberts must also obey a curfew for 10 weeks and pay £250 compensation to the victim.

Investigating Officer, PC Anja Macleod of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was an appalling act of dangerous driving and it was only by good fortune no one was seriously injured.

“Although the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, she feared for her life that day and has been unable to drive since the collision.

“It is worrying that some motorists feel they can behave in a totally reckless manner when they take to the roads. People who drive in this manner are not only risking their own lives, but are also risking the lives of others.

“This case should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks it’s ok to flout motoring laws. Those who do should know that we will bring them before the courts.”