The Welsh Blood Service are holding a blood donation session in Mancot on Tuesday 25th of July at the Village Hall

The service is trying to increase the number of blood donors within the area.

Appointments can be made by calling 0800 25 22 66 or by visiting – donorportal.wales.nhs.uk

Most people are OK to give blood but we check each time that there are no reasons why we should not take a donation from you.

This is because we have to take good care of you when you give blood and be sure of both your safety and the safety of any patients who may receive your blood.

In order to become a blood donor you must be;

In good general health Over 17 years old and under 66 years old (for your first donation) At least 50 kgs (7 stone 12 lbs)

