Blindfold walk proved to be a real eye-opener for Alyn & Deeside MP Mark Tami

A Blindfold walk has proven to be a real eye-opener for Alyn & Deeside MP Mark Tami today Friday, October 20.

The MP joined an event organised by Guide Dogs Cymru to highlight the problems facing blind and visually impaired people as they go about their daily routine.

The Mr Tami put on a blindfold and attempted to walk from outside his office on Connah’s Quay High Street through the town using a long cane.

Supported @MarkTamiMP & @guidedogs cymru today to highlight obstacles faced by blind/ visually impaired people in the area@DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/M7BnArB5Zz — Rob B (@viclimber) 20 October 2017

He experienced at first hand the difficulties posed by seemingly innocuous objects such as advertising boards, benches and planters.

Speaking before he donned the blindfold Mark Tami said;

“I have long supported the Guide Dogs Charity and I have been pushing for them to come up to Alyn and Deeside for some time now.

I’m glad this is happening and I hope it raises some valuable awareness to what is such a worthwhile cause.

Guide Dogs do some fantastic work for the visually impaired and I am grateful for Nathan and the team for coming to Flintshire so I can get a first-hand experience of the difficulties that these individuals face on a day to day basis.”

Nathan Foy, Engagement Officer for Guide Dogs Cymru, said:

“Everyone has the right to move freely along the street. Unfortunately, there are still many barriers that make this difficult for people who are blind or partially sighted all over Wales. I rely on my guide dog, Mason, to help me avoid them.”