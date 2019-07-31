Blind Prestatyn man forced off path by dangerous drivers

Drivers using a private road at the back of people’s houses as a shortcut are putting lives in danger, says a blind man who has already had some close calls with motorists.
Barry Pike, 83, from Sandy Lane in Prestatyn, has been blind from the age of nine.
He pursued a career in the aerospace industry in his native Coventry, but says his hopes of finding a quiet life in retirement in Prestatyn have been dashed by dangerous drivers.
Mr Pike said that, since a “no right turn” sign has been put at the top of his street, drivers coming from the direction of Rhyl on Victoria Road and wishing to turn onto Sandy Lane have been taking a shortcut down the back of his house on an unadopted lane.
He said he’s had close calls as he walked to the nearby shops along the path.
A spokesman for Denbighshire county council said: “Officers have spoken to affected property owners about this matter on a number of occasions.
“The section of road is a private road which provides access to a number of properties, and installing bollards would potentially prohibit access and as such would require the agreement of all affected property owners.”
By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).