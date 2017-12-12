Some bins remain unemptied in Flintshire today due icy conditions – council update on when waste will be collected

Flintshire County Council say they have attempted to collect waste from as many areas as possible today, Tuesday 12 December “but due to icy conditions not all areas will be completed.”

‘These areas will now be serviced next Tuesday 19 December’ an update from the council states.

“We have today inspected our waste and recycling collection routes for tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December, to check if they are safe for collections to take place.”

All of the areas shown in BOLD on the table below will not receive a collection of any kind tomorrow.

Collections of all waste types in these areas will be carried out next week and will then be weekly through the Christmas and New Year period.

For those areas that have not been collected this week, we will collect all that is presented next week, including black bag side waste.

All areas NOT IN BOLD will receive their normal collection of recycling and food waste tomorrow, where it is safe to do so.