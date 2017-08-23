Mountain bike stolen from Connah’s Quay shed – police appeal for info

Police are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen from an address in Connah’s Quay recently.

The men’s red Appolo FS26 bike was taken from an address on Mold Road sometime between 11pm on Saturday, August 19 and 9am Sunday, August 20.

Police say “unknown offenders” entered a shed at the property and took the bike.

According to Police UK reported crime statistics for the Deeside area, there’s been a 120% increase in the number of bicycles reported stolen versus the same period last year.

Latest figures published today show 14 push bikes were stolen in June in the Deeside area, between January and June 2017 44 bicycles have been reported stolen.

Between January and June last year 19 bikes were reported stolen in Deeside to police.

If you have any information about the theft of the mountain bike from Connah’s Quay, police ask you to call police on 101 quoting reference RC17126749.