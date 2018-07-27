Big splash at Blue Planet Aquarium as it gets set to celebrates its 20th Birthday

A big splash will be made as Blue Planet Aquarium celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Since opening in 1998, the aquarium has been welcoming guests from all over the world, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – and inspiring encounters with incredible creatures for locals and tourists alike; it’s the backdrop to countless cherished memories.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Blue Planet will be having a weekend-long celebration on 28th and 29th July, with Chester-based Dee Radio broadcasting the party live throughout the Saturday.

“We have our Jurassic Shark event in full swing with our Aquatheatre shows reflecting on the connection between dinosaurs and our sharks. We have also a dinosaur footprint trail, plus a fossil dig at weekends, where kids can take home a real fossil!

In addition to all that, we will also have a ticket sale next week in the lead up to the anniversary weekend – one standard and one junior ticket for only £20.” said Phil Jones from Blue Planet Aquarium.

20 years on, Blue Planet has remained one of the most popular attractions in the region and the team is gearing up for another milestone this month.

For more information on the celebration weekend, head to Blue Planet Aquarium’s official website.