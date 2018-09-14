Big Dee Day in Flintshire will highlight the problems caused by marine plastics

Hundreds of volunteers will take to the banks of the River Dee and surrounding areas over the next week for The Big Dee Day 2018 annual clean-up which was launched today, Friday September 14.

The event, now in its twelfth year will see Flintshire County Council and the neighbouring councils of Cheshire West and Chester, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Shropshire and Natural Resources Wales working with volunteers from community groups, conservation groups and businesses from across the region to clear the river of marine litter, spruce up the areas along its banks and plant bulbs and meadow plants.

This year’s Big Dee Day in Flintshire will also highlight the problems caused by marine plastics with a ‘volunteer litter pick’ between Saltney and Queensferry led by Flintshire County Council’s Coastal Rangers on Saturday, 15 September between 11am and 2pm.

Around 40 organisations will be involved in the clean-up in Flintshire including Keep Wales Tidy, Ysgol Bryn Pennant, Friends of Bagillt foreshore, Sustrans, ENI, Kingspan, Holywell Scout Group, Friends of Wepre Park, McDonald’s, Tesco, Toyota, Warwick Chemicals, Holywell Scouts and Airbus.

Here are just a few of the clean-up activities taking place:

Greenfield Valley working with the ARCH group to clear up parts of Greenfield Valley (14/9/18)

Hawarden Bridge to Saltney Ferry Bridge litter picking by Sustrans (14/9/18)

Kingspan and Flintshire Countryside Service at Greenfield Dock (14/9/18)

Flintshire Countryside Service, Bagillt Community Garden and Friends of Bagillt Foreshore clearing Bettisfield Bagillt (15/9/18)

Holywell Scouts and Greenfield Valley rangers litter picking and tidying at Greenfield Valley & Greenfield Dock (15/9/18)

Ysgol Bryn Pennant, Warwick Chemicals and Flintshire County Council are brightening up the Wales Coast Path today planting bulbs and scattering seed (17/9/18)

Tesco and Flintshire Countryside Service litter picking and cutting back vegetation at Flint Point (18/9/18)

Friends of Wepre Park and Flintshire Countryside Service litter picking Wepre Brook in Wepre Park (18/9/18)

McDonalds and Flintshire Countryside Service clearing up fly-tip along the Wales Coast Path (19/9/18)

Community clean-upday at Talacre with Keep Wales Tidy and ENI (19/9/18)

Toyota join forces with Groundwork and Flintshire Countryside Service cutting back vegetation up in Connah’s Quay (20/9/18)

For further details of how you can get involved please contact Wepre Park Visitor Centre on 01352 703900.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas (pictured above), Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said:

“Once again the Big Dee Day sees so many people and businesses wanting to take part and help protect our local countryside. As ever, the volunteers taking part in this annual clean-up of the River Dee’s fantastic marine environment play a huge part in helping to ensure our coastline is kept clean for both visitors and wildlife.

“I’d like to thank everyone who will be supporting The Big Dee Day 2018. Your magnificent efforts really do make a difference.”