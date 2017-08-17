Best ever A Level results for Coleg Cambria with over 99% pass rate

One in four A-level students scored an A or A* grade in their results, figures show
The proportion of A* and A grades across Wales is 25% – 2.7% higher than 2016, A-level results for the top grades are the best since 2009 in Wales.
Coleg Cambria are celebrating the college’s best ever results today with an overall pass rate of over 99%.
Sixth formers were delighted with their excellent results which saw a considerable increase in higher grade achievements.
58 A* grades and 169 A grades were achieved at the college, A* and A grades hit the 23% mark, 34 subjects at the college received a 100% pass rate.
Coleg Cambria A-level results show:
- over 99% A*- E
- 80% A* – C
- 51% awarded the top grades A*- B
- 23% awarded A*-A grades
- 34 subjects achieved 100% pass rate
Sue Price, Principal at Coleg Cambria, said:
“I would like to congratulate all our sixth formers on their incredible achievement this year and wish them every success for the future.
“These results reflect a tremendous amount of hard work by the students as well as the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to support and challenge them to achieve their potential.
“We are also very proud of the excellent achievement of our lower sixth learners who have guaranteed an overall pass rate of 93% with 67% higher grades.”
Jubilant sixth formers will be joining staff and their peers at special events later today when they will have the opportunity to celebrate the end of their journey with Coleg Cambria and look forward to new beginnings.
David Jones OBE Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria added,
“We are delighted with the best results ever for Coleg Cambria which truly highlight the quality and excellence of our A Level provision.
“Many congratulations to our students at both Yale and Deeside 6th forms who achieved the success they deserve – we are very proud of each and every individual performance.”
Students at school based sixth forms in Flintshire are celebrating today as the classes of 2017 receive their A Level results. The results from the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) show that for examinations taken with them, 97.8% of entries received pass grades A*-E. The Flintshire 2016 figure was 97.2% at this same stage.
The proportion of grades in the A* to C range is 72.7% in 2017 compared to 73% of entries achieving these grades in Flintshire in 2016.
18.2% of Flintshire WJEC entries resulted in A* and A grades compared to 14.7% in 2016.
The majority of Flintshire entries at Advanced level are with the Welsh Board with results from other boards received later in the day.
Councillor Ian Roberts, Cabinet Member for Education, said:
“Having received the information for entries with the WJEC Examination Board, the Council warmly congratulates all the students on their hard work and success. As we celebrate these results, we recognise the commitment and professional support of our schools and teachers in preparing their students for their exams and also the support given by their parents and carers over many years. I am particularly pleased with the positive increase in the number of awards at A* and A grade.
Flintshire’s students have worked hard to pursue demanding programmes of study. I am delighted for all of them, and wish them every success in their chosen future pathway”.
Interim Chief Officer, Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said:
“These pleasing results are a result of the hard work and perseverance Flintshire’s students show towards their studies. I congratulate them all, and thank their teachers, parents and carers for their encouragement and support. The results are good news for Flintshire’s young people and we wish them every success as they take on new challenges, whether at college, university or the world of work.”
Across all Wales this year’s A-level results show:
- 75.3% gained A* to C, the highest since 2009, with 25% achieving A*-A.
- In maths, Wales again outperformed England at A* and A* to C, with 19.4% gaining A*, and 80.4% gaining A* to C.
- There have been increases at A* in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.
- At A* to C the results have gone up in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography.
- For All Subjects the performance of both male and females learners has improved across all of the grades.
The Welsh Baccalaureate results show:
- 94.1% of candidates achieved the Skills Challenge Certificate.
- 77.5% of candidates passed the Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate.
Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said;
“I want to congratulate everyone receiving their results and thank pupils, teachers and staff for all their hard work.
“These set of results show an encouraging increase in the number achieving the top grades, with improvement in results across maths, biology, chemistry and physics.
“We have also seen the results go up across a range of subjects and I want us to continue to build on this.
“I am committed to making sure our education system provides pupils with the skills and knowledge they need for the modern world.
“Our ongoing reform of A-levels is an important part in our national mission to raise standards and extend opportunities for all our young people.”
Commenting on today’s A-Level results, Darren Millar AM, Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Secretary, said:
“Our students and teachers can take great encouragement from today’s results and are due congratulations.
“The attainment gap for the highest grades has clearly narrowed, but girls continue to outperform boys at other grades.
“The decline by nearly a fifth in the take-up of computer and science subjects is a real worry given our economy’s skills shortage in these areas.
“There is still a job of work to do if our students are to compete against the UK’s very best in the labour market and higher education.
“International league tables still rank Wales as the worst schools system in the UK, while teaching standards and a growing recruitment crisis remain a cause for concern.”