Best ever A Level results for Coleg Cambria with over 99% pass rate

One in four A-level students scored an A or A* grade in their results, figures show

The proportion of A* and A grades across Wales is 25% – 2.7% higher than 2016, A-level results for the top grades are the best since 2009 in Wales.

Coleg Cambria are celebrating the college’s best ever results today with an overall pass rate of over 99%.

Sixth formers were delighted with their excellent results which saw a considerable increase in higher grade achievements.

58 A* grades and 169 A grades were achieved at the college, A* and A grades hit the 23% mark, 34 subjects at the college received a 100% pass rate.

Coleg Cambria A-level results show:

over 99% A*- E

80% A* – C

51% awarded the top grades A*- B

23% awarded A*-A grades

58 A* grades and 169 A grades achieved

34 subjects achieved 100% pass rate

Sue Price, Principal at Coleg Cambria, said:

“I would like to congratulate all our sixth formers on their incredible achievement this year and wish them every success for the future.

“These results reflect a tremendous amount of hard work by the students as well as the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to support and challenge them to achieve their potential.

“We are also very proud of the excellent achievement of our lower sixth learners who have guaranteed an overall pass rate of 93% with 67% higher grades.”

Jubilant sixth formers will be joining staff and their peers at special events later today when they will have the opportunity to celebrate the end of their journey with Coleg Cambria and look forward to new beginnings.

David Jones OBE Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria added,

“We are delighted with the best results ever for Coleg Cambria which truly highlight the quality and excellence of our A Level provision.

“Many congratulations to our students at both Yale and Deeside 6th forms who achieved the success they deserve – we are very proud of each and every individual performance.”