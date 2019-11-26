Bespoke Wepre Park visitor centre weather vane stolen

A specially made weather vane installed on the roof of Wepre Park’s visitor centre has been stolen.

Park Rangers discovered the metal weather vane – which had been in place on the visitor centre roof since 2016 – was missing and believe it had been taken sometime last Friday evening.

The distinctive weather vane has the Wepre Oak tree logo “which has become an unofficial logo and can be found on a number of gates in the park” Park Ranger Ste Lewis said.

The weather vane was made by a local resident who has done other metalwork at the park including the refurbishment of the parks gates.

Mr Lewis said “it was vandalised a couple of years ago, bent over and was repaired by the local resident.”

Connah’s Quay Councillor, Andy Dunbobbin said:

“As a member of the Friends of Wepre Park I hope the culprits are caught.

This type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in our community.

If anybody has any further information please let the Police know.”

You can contact the police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X170988.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.