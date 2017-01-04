Bengal Cat left paralysed in ‘truly terrible ordeal’ after being shot with a pellet gun in Flint

RSPCA Cymru has launched an urgent appeal for information, after a male Bengal cat from Flint suffered horrendous injuries after being shot with a pellet gun on New Year’s Eve.

The charity was called after the cat – named Jester, from Albert Avenue – was found in an awful state, with his back legs collapsed.

He was taken to a local veterinary practice for urgent treatment, where his legs were found to have become paralysed.

He has a pellet near its spine, and is continuing to undergo veterinary care.

Jester’s shooting follows reports of another suspected shooting in the Min Awel area of Flint in December, and any member of the public with any information is urged to contact the RSPCA to aid their enquiries.

Kia Thomas, RSPCA inspector, said:

“Poor Jester has suffered a truly terrible ordeal, with his back legs badly impacted by this pellet gun incident. We just hope his condition improves.

“While many people were getting ready to welcome in the New Year across North Wales, it is unthinkable why somebody would look to shoot a cat in this way. This sorry incident is another timely reminder as to the shocking damage a pellet gun can do.

“Another shooting incident is understood to have taken place in the Min Awel area of Flint recently, so we are very concerned.

“The circumstances behind Jester’s shooting are not clear, and we urge any member of the public with information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Jester’s owner, Tina Lane, said:

“We are so saddened by this incident, and the damage that has been caused to Jester. His veterinary treatment is continuing, and he has been referred to a specialist.

“The local community have been hugely supportive to us after the shooting, and we hope information will come to light to help find out what has happened.

“Sadly, it seems other cat owners locally have experienced similar experiences, so we’d urge anyone who can support the RSPCA’s enquiries to get in touch.”