BelugaXL spotted in skies above Flintshire this afternoon

Airbus’ next-generation airlifter – BelugaXL – made a brief appearance in the skies above Flintshire for only the second time since its maiden flight last July.

The plane was spotted flying over Flintshire at around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon en route to the Airbus base at Toulouse following a series of tests at Shannon airport in Ireland earlier today.

[Screengrab from Flightradar24 showing BelugaXL over Pontybodkin at around 4.30pm]

It’s understood the BelugaXL crew carried out crosswind training and rejected take-offs (RTOs) as part of the certification process which will see plane carry out around 1000 hours flight testing.

Jude Maloney captured these pictures as BelugaXL flew over Denbighshire towards Flintshire.

BelugaXL made its debut in Flintshire on Valentines Day with a spectacular landing at Hawarden Airfield, it was followed by two days of testing at Airbus Broughton.

Production of BelugaXL aircraft continues to advance as planned the planemaker has said, Airbus has decided to “future proof” the company’s internal transportation network by adding another BelugaXL to the overall fleet as reported by Deeside.com last month.

It’s not every day we get to welcome a FWBLX Airbus A330 -743 BELUGA XL in Shannon ! ✈️🐳 #aviation #shannonairport #beluga pic.twitter.com/EguoFbgr7a — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) April 13, 2019

This expansion from the originally-targeted number of five airlifters to a new total of six will ensure the capacity provided by BelugaXLs – highly modified A330 jetliners tailored to carry large airframe components within the Airbus aircraft production network – can accommodate a range of potential future scenarios.

Bertrand George, head of the BelugaXL programme at Airbus.

“Years from now, we could see situations such as further rate increases for our jetliners or may encounter one of the airlifters being grounded, which would make this ‘extra’ sixth aircraft an essential part of our transport network,”

The no. 1 BelugaXL performed its maiden take-off in July 2018 and is now being used in compatibility and verification tests at locations across Airbus’ European industrial network – including an initial trip during February carrying a set of A350 XWB wings from Bremen, Germany to Toulouse, France.

This month, the second transporter was painted at the Toulouse facility.

The BelugaXL will officially enter service later this year, and by 2023, the six aircraft will be fully operational, replacing Airbus’ existing fleet of A300-600ST Super Transporters, also known as Beluga STs. “This, however, does not suggest the five Beluga STs’ end, and their future is currently under consideration,” Airbus said. Philippe Sabo, head of the Airbus Transport International subsidiary, said: