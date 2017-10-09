BelugaXL on course for first take-off next summer

The first of five Airbus BelugaXL super transporters is set for the ‘power on’ process at the end of the year.

The powering up of the planes electrical systems lays the foundation for advanced tests to follow as the build-up process for the first upsized Beluga continues on schedule.

Airbus says three-quarters of the no. 1 BelugaXL’s structural assembly has been completed at Toulouse-Blagnac in southwestern France.

Eric Belloc, who heads the BelugaXL final assembly activity, said all elements for the aircraft’s specially-designed tail section have now been received.

These are due to be integrated on the no. 1 airframe once systems, mechanical and electrical integration – which currently is underway – is completed.

The next major step will be assembly of the front main deck cargo door, which is scheduled for the beginning of December

Bigger and more capable than the current Beluga transporters

The first BelugaXL’s first take-off is scheduled for next summer, ahead of a 10-month flight test certification campaign.

The second aircraft will start final assembly process in December, and the remaining three airlifters will be produced at a rate of one per year.

“While challenging, this really is a great project,” Belloc noted. “The Beluga is a very special aircraft – a symbol of Airbus – and we’re proud to be working on the next-generation version.”

The BelugaXL is derived from the freighter version of Airbus’ A330-200 jet, the BelugaXL is six metres longer, one metre wider and has a payload lifting capacity six tonnes greater than the current Beluga A300-600ST.

When operational, the fleet of five BelugaXLs will wings from Broughton to final assembly lines in France, Germany and Spain.

BelugaXL is due to enter service in 2019.