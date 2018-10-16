BBC’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ want families from Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Published: Tuesday, Oct 16th, 2018
BBC One’s ‘Eat Well For Less’ is looking for families from Deeside to take part in its next series.

The show, currently airing on Thursday at 8pm, are looking to feature a family from the area on the show.

Perhaps you’re desperate to save but under pressure to keep providing the household favourites?

Or do your health requirements affect your diet? Are you in need of some new inspiration?

Are you battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring meals and food shopping chaos?

Or maybe you are just bored of buying and cooking the same foods every week?

Get in touch to apply or find out more.

