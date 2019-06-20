BBC broadcaster Jason Mohammad the special guest at tonight’s Coleg Cambria Student Awards

BBC broadcaster and commentator Jason Mohammad will be the special guest at tonight’s Coleg Cambria Student Awards.

A presenter on both TV and radio, Jason returns to the college after joining former Wales and British Lions rugby star Sam Warburton at a fundraising evening last summer.

Jason is also planning to join media students at Deeside Sixth Form Centre ahead of the ceremony, to deliver a workshop on how to be a broadcast journalist as well as answering questions and discussing his career in the industry.

He joined the BBC in 1997 and has appeared on many shows, including Final Score and Match of the Day 2, and is a regular commentator and presenter for BBC Cymru and Radio 5 Live.

The Student Awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham – from academic success to apprenticeships, sports, engineering, work-based learning and more.

Chief executive David Jones said: “These awards are one of the highlights in the Cambria calendar, a chance for us to say thank you and shine a light on the amazing work of our staff and students over the last 12 months.

“To have Jason with us again is a real honour, he’s one of the most respected news and sports journalists and broadcasters in the country and a friend of the college. We look forward to having him join us and share some of his stories and experiences from his time at the BBC.”

You can find out more and view a live stream of tonight’s event on the website at www.cambria.ac.uk