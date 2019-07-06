BBC broadcaster gives Coleg Cambria students a media masterclass

Media students at Coleg Cambria recently had the chance to take part in a broadcasting masterclass with BBC star Jason Mohammad.

Jason, a regular commentator and presenter on Match of the Day 2, Final Score and Radio Five Live, spent an afternoon with learners at Deeside Sixth Form Centre before appearing at Cambria’s Student Awards ceremony that night.

He delivered a workshop on how to be a broadcast journalist and answered questions on his 22-year career with the organisation, as well as giving tips on how to produce and edit behind the scenes.

Jason also gave them the task of creating a live programme and said they showed flair and talent for radio.

“It’s been a great day, and the learners I spent time with really rose to the challenge when asked to create a live 15-minute show,” he said.

“They nailed it, and I was very impressed with the teamwork throughout, they had a great ethos.”

Jason added: “It was a tough ask, to produce a programme to go out at 2.15pm, not a second earlier or a second later.

“Well done to all of the students, and I look forward to the next radio production day.”

Cambria’s chief executive David Jones thanked Jason for returning to the college and giving the students a taste of life as a broadcaster and journalist.

“It was fantastic to have Jason back with us, he’s a great friend of Coleg Cambria and always supportive of the students and our creative media team,” said Mr Jones.

“We look forward to seeing him again for another radio production day in the future.”

