Posted: Sun 6th Jun 2021

Bank of England Governor deposits advice to North Wales students during virtual lesson

Students credited leading finance figures and thanked them for depositing sound advice during a virtual lesson.

Economics and Business learners at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham enjoyed an online discussion with Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey.

Mr Bailey was joined by the Bank of England’s Agent for Wales Stephen Hicks, and Deputy Agent for Wales, Ian Derrick.

They held a Q&A with students and presented on fundamental economic concepts, the role of the Bank and challenges facing the UK and global economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are so thankful to them for joining us as we know how precious their time is,” said lecturer Jane Fellows.

“The students really enjoyed the conversation and received some enlightening and insightful feedback on many subjects – it was a great session.”

The Bank of England was founded as a private bank in 1694 to act as a banker to the Government. Today, it is the UK’s central bank.

For more on Economics and Business at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk



