Bangor University and Coleg Cambria announce new commitment to work together more closely in North East Wales

Bangor University and Coleg Cambria have announced a new commitment to working together more closely in North East Wales.

The University is the largest HE provider in North Wales and uniquely placed in its research, innovation and education and training capabilities at the HE level.

Coleg Cambria has a highly successful track record in delivering Further and Higher Education programmes with particular success in working with employers in North East Wales.

The two organisations have signed a Joint Statement of Intent which sets out aspirations to work together across the skills levels and to link the skills agenda in north East Wales to the excellent research and higher-level skills that the University delivers across North Wales.





Whilst broad in its scope, the collaboration will be seeking to target those sectors most affected by the covid-19 pandemic and the need to help the workforce re-skill and upskill in priority areas for North East Wales such as manufacturing, engineering, software engineering and support for the nuclear sector.

Some targeted projects are already being developed and both organisations are committed to working with regional employers and learners to ensure agile and relevant education and skills across the levels for North East Wales.

Welcoming the Joint Statement of Intent, Kirsty Williams MS the Welsh Government’s Minister for Education said: “I welcome the announcement of the joint statement of intent by Coleg Cambria and Bangor University and support the partnership working they and others in North Wales are engaged in to support communities and businesses in the region.”

Minister for Economy and North Wales Ken Skates said: “The collaboration between Bangor University and Coleg Cambria is good news for North Wales at this challenging time. I welcome the plan to focus on those sectors most affected by the pandemic, helping workers and employers.”

Bangor University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iwan Davies, commented: ‘I’m delighted with this step-change in the collaboration with Coleg Cambria to support the post-Covid recovery in the region.

In committing to the joint statement of Intent the University is reaffirming its commitment to deliver across the whole of North Wales, building pathways between the further and Higher Education sectors and supporting both employees and employers as they face a difficult new economic environment.’

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria said: “We are very pleased to begin this exciting new partnership with Bangor University which will undoubtedly support our local communities and employers to find solutions to the challenges they are currently facing.

Working in collaboration will provide an unique opportunity to develop projects across the skills levels and have a real impact on people’s lives in the region for many months and years to come”.