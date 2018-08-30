Balaclava clad thieves attempt to break into Deeside cash machine

A cash machine, situated outside a Deeside convenience store was destroyed in the early hours of this morning, Thursday August 30 after thieves used a blowtorch in an attempted to steal cash.

The free standing ATM outside the Spar on Welsh Road in Garden City was targeted at around 2.20am this morning by two men who, police say, were wearing balaclavas.

Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com today asking about the incident, Lewis sent in two photographs from the scene showing the badly damaged cash machine which had been cordoned off with police this morning.

Police say no cash was taken in the robbery attempt, the would-be thieves look to have used some sort of Oxy-Acetylene torch which has cut through a large section of the cash machine leaving it badly damaged.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said the two men “fled in a dark coloured vehicle in the direction of Chester.”

If you can help police with any information call them on 101 quoting W123310

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.