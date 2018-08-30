News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Balaclava clad thieves attempt to break into Deeside cash machine

Published: Thursday, Aug 30th, 2018
Share:

A cash machine, situated outside a Deeside convenience store was destroyed in the early hours of this morning, Thursday August 30 after thieves used a blowtorch in an attempted to steal cash.

The free standing ATM outside the Spar on Welsh Road in Garden City was targeted at around 2.20am this morning by two men who, police say, were wearing balaclavas.

Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com today asking about the incident, Lewis sent in two photographs from the scene showing the badly damaged cash machine which had been cordoned off with police this morning.

 

Police say no cash was taken in the robbery attempt, the would-be thieves look to have used some sort of Oxy-Acetylene torch which has cut through a large section of the cash machine leaving it badly damaged.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said the two men “fled in a dark coloured vehicle in the direction of Chester.”

If you can help police with any information call them on 101 quoting W123310

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hopes plans for seven homes could lead to sale of derelict Broughton farm

Defence Minister reveals British F-35 jet reached landmark milestone whilst he was on a visit to Deeside

Sentinel surveillance aircraft – Ten years of service celebrated at Raytheon Broughton

Campaigners’ joy as plans for 80 homes withdrawn

Seven police officers assaulted in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

Deeside based builder supporting career opportunities in the construction industry

Changes to Arriva bus services will create a new direct bus service to Mold from Connah’s Quay

Two in custody after taking a vehicle in Wrexham, crashing in Denbighshire and damaging a police car in Flintshire

Police appeal for info after a number of cars were broken into in Broughton overnight

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn