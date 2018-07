Police have charged 43-year-old Christian Francis Williams, from Bagillt, with the alleged murder of Andrew Hamilton, 42 also from Bagillt.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, July 18, after the discovery of a man’s body at an address on High Street Bagillt.

Following the arrest DCI Gary Kelly said:

“I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.