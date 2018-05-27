Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

An award winning manufacturer is showing signs of further growth by enrolling staff on a leading business programme.

Flint-based isGroup has been creating, manufacturing and installing cutting-edge signage for more than 35 years.

Formed by managing director Jane Whitehouse, the company employs up to 30 people and provides solutions for some of the UK’s top organisations, from the public sector and universities to football clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool FC.

As an Investors in People accredited firm they are looking ahead and to future-proof the group, Jane decided to place project director Chris Whitehouse and account manager Jac Lloyd-Jones on the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme.

[Jac Lloyd-Jones]

Chris is studying Level 5-7 of the course, while Jac takes on Level 4, which began at the Ramada Hotel in Wrexham earlier this year.

“I’ve really enjoyed the workshops we’ve had so far, it’s been really interesting and built on the marketing and sales experience I already have after 12 years with the company,” said Jac, who is married to Claire and has two sons, Henry and Freddie.

“I’ve also learnt a lot of new skills and am gaining in confidence, which has transferred over to my work life.”

He added: “Jane is looking ahead and has always seen the career development of her staff as key to the future of isGroup.

“I would certainly like to take on Levels 5-7 of 20Twenty after completing this, and both Chris and I feel it has already made a positive contribution, both personally and professionally.”

More than 50% of the businesses to have sent employees on the programme are from the manufacturing sector, readying the next generation of industry leaders.

Among them is Silverlining bespoke furniture in Wrexham, which is expanding at a rapid pace and has ambitious plans to more than double its workforce over the next five years.

Founded 32 years ago by Mark Boddington – of the famous Boddington’s beer dynasty – they create some of the most extraordinary pieces destined for the most exclusive residences in the world, from Dallas to Dubai, Moscow to Mayfair, as well as celebrities including Kevin Costner and the late David Bowie.

20Twenty Project Manager Gwenllian Owen says organisations such as isGroup and Silverlining are benefiting not only from the funding available by taking part in the course, but expertise from across the country.

“We welcome speakers, coaches and business owners from all over the UK, who have a wealth of knowledge and experience to pass on to our cohorts,” said Gwenllian.

“I’m delighted to hear IS Signs are reaping the rewards, and that their staff would like to progress even further with us, developing not only their careers but their own skills.”

She added: “The vast number of attendees from the manufacturing sector reflects not only the strength of the industry in North Wales, but the dedication of CEOs and managing directors in developing their future workforces.

“We are honoured they are choosing to do that with us, and look forward to welcoming many more of their staff in the years to come.”

20Twenty is the only programme in Wales that offers a progression route from CMI Level 3 to Level 7, leading towards a Postgraduate Certificate, Executive MBA and Chartered Manager.

Targeting companies, small enterprises and entrepreneurs in Flintshire, Wrexham and Powys, the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme is up to 70% funded via the European Social Fund through Welsh Government and offers a range of recognised leadership qualifications from Level 3 through to Level 7, all of which are accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

For more information, visit www.20twentybusinessgrowth.com