Award for Theatr Clwyd’s outstanding programme of community work

Theatr Clwyd’s creative work in the community has been recognised with the presentation of a YDCW/CPRW Post Office Award for community work.

The accolade recognises a variety of projects, classes and initiatives in the community promoting creativity to people of all ages and backgrounds in an innovative and accessible way.

The certificate and plaque were presented to Gwennan Mair, the theatre’s Director of Creative Engagement, live on S4C by Bob Gaffey, Chair of the Clwyd branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales.

Bob Gaffey said: “YDCW/CPRW give the award for valuable work in the community and Theatr Clwyd is dedicated to making a difference through the arts for all ages in so many different areas.”

Theatr Clwyd’s community work includes an Arts and Health programme, delivered in collaboration with the NHS and Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board.

Programmes range from Arts From The Armchair, a group for people with early onset memory loss which meets weekly at the theatre to participate in arts-based events, to Singing For Lung Health and Singing For The Soul, vocal-based sessions to promote specific health outcomes in the areas of pulmonary and mental health.

In addition, there are weekly drama workshops for children and young people of all ages, including a group for children and young people with additional learning needs.

Recent creative innovations also include three performing companies offering sociable fun and drama sessions for all, from ages 17 – over 55s. The new Welsh Language Theatre Workshops, which began last month are delivered in Welsh but also welcome Welsh learners, for ages 7 – 11.

Gwennan Mair said “For many years we have been actively promoting creativity in our community. Today we have been into two primary schools as part of a project to commemorate the Armistice of 1918 and the end of the First World War.



We recently did a show in partnership with Natural Resources Wales at Coed Moel Famau where we turned the forest into a performance space for a new outdoor show with young people from our Company 25.

Arts and Health work continues throughout the year, and we also work with over 200 young people every week in our workshops at the theatre. We are delighted to win this award and are encouraged to continue to reach wider and promote creative activities in the most imaginative way.”

Details of all creative opportunities for the community at Theatr Clwyd and how to get involved are available fromwww.theatrclwyd.com or contact nerys.edwards@theatrclwyd.com