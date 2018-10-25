Average speed cameras for ‘Evo Triangle’

The Welsh Government said it is to fund the first phase of a safety scheme which will see average speed cameras installed on the EVO Triangle section of A543 in Denbighshire and Conwy.

The so called EVO Triangle is made up of three roads, the A5, A543 and B4501 they connect Llyn Brenig, Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion villages

It gained the nickname after becoming popular with sports car reviewers from the car magazine EVO.

The section which will see average speed cameras installed is part of the triangle with the highest collision record.

Funding will also allow for the design and pre-installation works for the second and final phase of the full scheme to progress.

“Incidents of dangerous driving involving excessive speed have taken place on the route and this plan of action, which is jointly led by Denbighshire County Council and Conwy County Borough Council, aims to tackle such occurrences.” A government spokesperson said.

The aim of the average speed cameras is to provide the “most extensive and continuous enforcement” making the route less attractive to those intending to exceed the speed limit.

The Welsh Government has previously provided £40,000 to the local authorities to undertake a feasibility study for safety measures along the route.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said:

“I instructed Denbighshire and Conwy councils to work closely together to develop an improved solution to reduce instances of dangerous speeding as a priority. The proposal will address issues in the area referred to as the EVO Triangle and I am pleased it is being supported by a £500,000 Road Safety Grant from the Welsh Government. “Safety on our roads will always be the first consideration when investing in our road network and installing average speed cameras at this location will discourage excessive speeds and improve conditions for local residents, businesses, and those who drive with care and attention. “We want everyone to use our roads in a safe and responsible way and today’s announcement will help tackle issues which present risks to the travelling public on this route.”

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s North Wales AM, has been campaigning for action to reduce accidents from speeding on the EVO Triangle for the past three years.

During that time he has met with local farmers, community councillors and highlighted in the Assembly the dangerous driving that takes place on the road.

It has been promoted by certain motoring publications as an unofficial racetrack and videos posted of racing on the internet have prompted local calls for action.

There have also been a number of deaths on the road due to excessive speeding in recent years, prompting Mr Gruffydd to launch a petition in the area calling for Welsh Government action. Mr Gruffydd said:

“I’m delighted that action has finally been taken to reduce dangerous speeding on the so-called EVO Triangle. I’ve been working with local councillors, farmers and the wider community to try to get the Welsh Government to take action for the past three years and am delighted that this is now bearing fruit. “I hope the average speed cameras will reduce the number of accidents, deaths and near misses that this stretch of road has become notorious for. Due to some irresponsible publicity, it became known as an unofficial racetrack which encouraged a small minority to take risks with their own lives and those of other road users. Let’s hope this is now at an end. “The sooner the work is undertaken, the better for the local community. I’d like to thank the community council, local farmers and everyone who signed our petition to make this happen.”

Feature Image: Keiran Loveder‏ /Twitter