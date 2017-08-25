Attempted cash machine theft in Caergwrle – police release images of car used

Police have released images of a car they say was used in an attempt the steal cash machine.

North Wales Police are appealing for information about the car after thieves tried to steal the cash machine from a petrol station forecourt in Caergwrle.

Officers were called to the Gulf garage on Mold Road in the early hours of Thursday morning following reports that four people in a white Nissan Navara were trying to steal the machine.

The would-be thieves attempted the ambitious heist at around 1.15am, they tied a rope around the standalone ATM and attached it to the Nissan in a bid to dislodge it.

They failed in their bid to remove or break into the machine and drove off.

The Nissan used in the incident has a distinctive black and white Battenberg design on the running along the side and police say they know it was stolen.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said;

“Officers are at the scene gathering evidence. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have information which would assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference V128932.”