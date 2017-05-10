ATM knifepoint robbery in Chester City Centre police launch manhunt

Images - Google Street View / Flickr

A teenager withdrawing cash from an ATM was robbed at knifepoint in Chester City Centre on Tuesday.

Officers from Cheshire CID have launched an investigation following a robbery.

The robbery took place shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday 9 May, the 19-year-old male vicitm, was withdrawing money from a cash machine outside the Post Office on Brook Street, when he was threatened by a man with small knife who pushed him out of the way an stole the cash.

The offender then fled the scene in the direction of Egerton Street.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was brought in to help search for the suspected robber.

NPAS air support will be overhead in Chester shortly. They are assisting @policechester with a suspect search. No need for any concerns. pic.twitter.com/EcjtGCmpS6 — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) 9 May 2017

The man is described as being is white, wearing a white jacket, black trousers and a navy baseball cap.

He was carrying a large rucksack and riding a dark coloured bike.

Cheshire Constabulary Detective Sargeant DS Nick Henderson said:

I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible. Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of the attack, although his has been left traumatised by his ordeal. I’d asked anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact the team here at Chester so the offender can be brought to justice.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 297 of 9/5/2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.