Aston Co-op and Post Office to close next week for major £500,000 makeover

The Co-op food store and Post Office in Aston, Deeside, is set to embark on a £500,000 programme of works to “enhance the store and service to the community.”

The food store, which is located in Central Drive, Aston, will close on Sunday, 25 August. With the Post Office closing on Thursday, 22 August.

The new-look store is expected to re-open on Thursday, 12 September, with the Post Office opening on the 14 September following the major makeover.

A pop-up Co-op shop will continue to serve the community at the site with a range of everyday essentials during the works, between the hours of 8am-6pm.

A Co-op spokesperson said:

“The new-look store will run on 100% renewable electricity, and include a Costa coffee dispenser alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award winning wines, food-to-go and, essentials.

Before the end of September, the Post Office will be enhanced to also offer a range of services throughout the stores opening hours, which is 6am-10pm, daily.

The store also brings a funding boost locally though the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they purchase own-brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further 1% to local causes.”

Darren Butler, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Aston – and would like to thank our Members and customers for their patience while we carry out the improvements.

We are really looking forward to welcoming the community back into their new-look store after this major makeover, it will have a great look, enhanced refrigeration and range to better serve our community.

Our aim is for the store to operate at the heart of local life and make a difference in the community.

We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its Members and the community.

Our Members help us to make a difference locally, with money raised for local causes when shoppers swipe their Membership card when they shop with us. The investment is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year!”