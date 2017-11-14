Assembly Members to pay tribute to Carl Sargeant in the Senedd today

Assembly Members will pay tribute to Deeside AM Carl Sargeant who died a week ago today.

Tributes will be paid at the Senedd as assembly business resumes following Mr Sargeant’s death.

Assembly business was suspended after the 49-year-old Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at his Connah’s Quay home last Tuesday, November 7.

AMs will begin with tributes to the late Communities Secretary in a session that’s scheduled to begin 12.30.

Mr Sargeant’s family are expected to be in the Senedd to watch and listen to the tributes. They’re not meeting any AMs and have asked the media not to intrude according to ITV Wales.

The tributes in the Senedd will be streamed live at senedd.tv – click here

Following the tributes which are scheduled to last an hour, there will be a 30-minute break before Plenary resumes with first minister’s questions.

There is a book of condolence in the Senedd in memory of #CarlSargeant – it’s open for all to sign pic.twitter.com/Aah1QbCW7o — Julie Morgan (@JulieMorganLAB) November 8, 2017

First Minister Carwyn Jones has faced calls to resign over the way he has handled allegations and the subsequent dismissal of Mr Sargeant from the cabinet.

In a statement last week Jones said he had “no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that.”

Pressure grew on Jones last week after the family of Mr Sargeant raised concerns that he was not given the opportunity to defend himself and was not made fully aware of the allegations against him.

Deputy leader of Flintshire County Council and friend of Carl Sargeant Bernie Attridge called for Jones to resign and said he would “fight to the bitter end for justice.”

Carwyn Jones has asked for an independent inquiry to examine his “actions and decisions” in relation to Carl Sargeant,