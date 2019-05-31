News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

ASDA FRUIT & FIBRE and Morrisons FRUIT and FIBRE recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic

Published: Saturday, Jun 1st, 2019
Weetabix Food Company is recalling ASDA FRUIT & FIBRE and Morrisons FRUIT and FIBRE because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

“The presence of plastic makes these products unsafe to eats” the Food Standards Agency has warned. 

Product details

ASDA FRUIT & FIBRE
Pack size 500g
Batch code 9095
Best before 05 April 2020
Morrisons FRUIT and FIBRE
Pack size 500g
Batch code 9095
Best before 05 April 2020
 

No other Weetabix Food Company products are known to be affected.

If you have bought ASDA FRUIT & FIBRE 500g as detailed above, do not eat it. Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected batch code / best before date of the ASDA FRUIT & FIBRE 500g
• You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the batch code / best before date for reference at home.
• Return the product to the store for a full refund (you do not need your receipt).

For more information contact us on Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101

If you have bought Morrisons FRUIT and FIBRE 500g as detailed above, do not eat it. Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected batch code / best before date of the Morrisons FRUIT & FIBRE 500g
• You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the batch code / best before date for reference at home.
• Return the product to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

For more information contact us on Customer Service Helpline 0345 611 6111

