Library is also offering a free cup of tea or coffee for those travelling by Arriva Bus

Arriva Buses and Gladstone’s Library team up to offer discounted travel to the library

Gladstone’s Library has teamed up Arriva Buses to offer discounted mobile bus tickets to adults travelling to the historic Hawarden library from Wales and the North West.

Access to the offer is only available through Arriva’s M- Ticket app (more here)

For those travelling to Gladstone’s from Chester, Connah’s Quay, Shotton, or Holywell simply enter the code GLADCHES on the Arriva M-Ticket app to receive a £1 discount on Day Tickets.

If you’re heading to Gladstone’s from anywhere else in Wales and / or the North West enter the code GLADNW to receive a discount of £1.50 on Day Tickets.

Free tea or coffee

Once you arrive at Gladstone’s by Arriva Bus the library is offering a free cup of tea or coffee to bus ticket holders regardless on whether your ticket is on mobile or a good old fashioned paper one.

Simply present your ticket at the excellent ‘Food for Thought’ bistro and receive a cup of tea or filter coffee! (One drink per ticket, valid on the day of travel only).

Information and bus timetables can be found on the Arriva website here.

Arriva tickets and the Arriva M-Ticket App are the property and responsibility of Arriva Bus. All enquiries should be directed to Arriva Bus.