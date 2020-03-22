Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sunday, Mar 22nd, 2020

Updated: Sunday, Mar 22nd, 2020

Arriva buses – Emergency timetables set to be place in Flintshire from Monday

Arriva bus services in Flintshire are going to be reduced from Monday in response to the coronavirus crisis. 

Arriva said: “In light of the government’s latest advice and recommendations, as well as school closures, we can confirm as of Monday 23rd March, sadly, we have had to reduce the frequency of some services.

However, we will still be operating our key routes to ensure customers can continue to access critical services, and we are continuing to tailor our service changes in line with ongoing advice from the government and public health bodies.”

The timetable below gives “an outline of the times of first and last buses and the approximate frequencies through the day.

We are working very hard to get full amended timetables available.” Arriva has said. 

Service Number From – To Day First bus Last bus Approx Daytime Frequency in minutes
3 Chester to Broughton Monday to Friday 0530 1930 60
    Saturday 0530 1930 60
    Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE  
G3 Blacon to Sealand Monday to Friday 0700 1800 30
    Saturday 0700 1800 30
    Sunday NO SERVICE
4 Chester to Mold Monday to Friday 0600 2000 60
    Saturday 0600 2000 60
    Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE  
X4 Chester to Mold Monday to Friday 0630 2130 60
10 Chester to Connahs Quay Monday to Friday 0700 2200 30
    Saturday 0700 2200 30
    Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE  
10A Chester to Connahs Quay Monday to Friday NO SERVICE
    Saturday NO SERVICE
    Sunday NO SERVICE
11 Rhyl – Chester Monday to Friday 0530 2100 60
    Saturday 0530 2100 60
    Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE  
15 Chester to Saughull Monday to Friday NO SERVICE
    Saturday NO SERVICE
    Sunday NO SERVICE

More details will be published on Arriva Buses website: https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/

Deeside.com has been in touch will other bus companies operating in Flintshire regarding reduced services and is awaiting responses.  

 



