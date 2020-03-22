Arriva buses – Emergency timetables set to be place in Flintshire from Monday

Arriva bus services in Flintshire are going to be reduced from Monday in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Arriva said: “In light of the government’s latest advice and recommendations, as well as school closures, we can confirm as of Monday 23rd March, sadly, we have had to reduce the frequency of some services.

However, we will still be operating our key routes to ensure customers can continue to access critical services, and we are continuing to tailor our service changes in line with ongoing advice from the government and public health bodies.”

The timetable below gives “an outline of the times of first and last buses and the approximate frequencies through the day.

We are working very hard to get full amended timetables available.” Arriva has said.