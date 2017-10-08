Arrest following Holywell hit and run on Friday which left man with serious ‘life-changing injuries’

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the hit and run incident in Holywell on Friday night, 6th October.

A man was hit by the car on Pen-Y-Maes Road in Holywell at around 11.30pm, he was taken to hospital with serious ‘life-changing injuries’

The driver of a blue Ford Mondeo believed to involved in the collision fled the scene.

Sgt Leigh Evans from North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said;

“One man, aged 25, local to the area has now been arrested and questioned by officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

The blue Ford Mondeo that was sought in relation to the incident has also now been traced and seized by police.

I would like to thank the fantastic efforts of the local community in helping with this investigation so far.

I would also encourage anyone with any further information, particularly in relation to any sightings of this vehicle in the Holywell area over the last week, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V152242 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Alternatively, contact police via the web live chat north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support