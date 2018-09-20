Arrest after man suffered neck injuries from an “unknown implement” following an incident in Connah’s Quay last night

Several people have been in touch with Deeside.com today regarding a possible ‘stabbing’ incident in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday night.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service both confirmed they attended an address in High Street between 7.15 and 7.30pm last night.

A man suffered injuries to his neck inflicted by “unknown implement” in the incident, he was taken to hospital in Wrexham.

A local man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“A 26 year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following a disturbance at an address in High Street Connah’s Quay at around 7.30pm September 19.

A middle aged man sustained injuries to his neck inflicted by an unknown implement. He was treated in hospital.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called yesterday (September 19, 2018) at approximately 7.15pm to an incident at an address in High Street, Connah’s Quay, Deeside.

We responded with one emergency ambulance, where a male patient was taken to Maelor General Hospital, Wrexham.”