Posted: Sun 9th Aug 2020

Updated: Sun 9th Aug

Arrest after armed police unit takes 2ft long machete ‘off the streets’ of Deeside

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit have praised colleagues after a person carrying a 24-inch long machete was arrested on Saturday.

According to a brief update on social media by the armed police team, a police dog unit, roads policing and local officers were also involved in the arrest.

It’s understood a person was detained in the Deeside area.

The Twitter account for the armed team ‘tagged’ in North Flintshire Police – whose region covers Deeside, Flint and Holywell – saying “great work.”


The rise of knife crime is a national issue and reports of people carrying knives in public increases fear and worry in communities.

According to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, North Wales is one of the safest parts of the UK, “but unfortunately knife crime incidents have risen in the area, though the numbers remain low compared to other areas of Wales and the UK.”

In Flintshire, the total number of knife-related incidents peaked in 2018 with 257 offences recorded, that figure fell by 34% in 2019 to 168. 

If you have any information on crime in North Wales you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form.



