Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 4th Jun

Armed response police in Buckley – public asked not approach the scene and remain indoors

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Armed police are attending an ongoing incident in Buckley this morning.

There’s a heavy police presence near some flats on Elm Grove.

A Photograph posted on a Buckley Facebook group shows Police armed response vehicles at the scene.

North Wales Police have said: “Please be aware that Local Police officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Hillsview, Buckley.”

“They are being supported by specialist officers and there is no danger to the general public.”
“However we are requesting that the public do not approach the scene and remain indoors until the conclusion of the incident.”

Police haven’t released the nature of the incident but it’s being reported officers are ‘are talking to a man through the window of a flat.’

[Photo: Peter Catherall]

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Council confirms Flintshire Bridge closure was to allow a ‘well-known brand’ film advertising campaign

News

Social distancing could remain in place in Wales for rest of year, says First Minister

News

Two men arrested following standoff in Buckley this morning

News

First Minister: Public health position “remains good in Wales” but new Delta variant has added “uncertainty and complexity”

News

Radio coverage for mountain rescuers in North Wales boosted through help of fire service

News

UK approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for use in 12-15-year-olds

News

Mold: Over 250 people given Covid jab in North Wales’ first vaccine drive-through

News

First Minister confirms phased move to alert level one – ‘risk of infection is significantly less outdoors than it is indoors’

News

Portugal moves to amber on international travel traffic-light list

News





Read 385,441 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn