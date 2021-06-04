Armed response police in Buckley – public asked not approach the scene and remain indoors

Armed police are attending an ongoing incident in Buckley this morning.

There’s a heavy police presence near some flats on Elm Grove.

A Photograph posted on a Buckley Facebook group shows Police armed response vehicles at the scene.

North Wales Police have said: “Please be aware that Local Police officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Hillsview, Buckley.”

“They are being supported by specialist officers and there is no danger to the general public.”

“However we are requesting that the public do not approach the scene and remain indoors until the conclusion of the incident.”

Police haven’t released the nature of the incident but it’s being reported officers are ‘are talking to a man through the window of a flat.’

[Photo: Peter Catherall]