Armed police called to reports of a male carrying a handgun in Connah’s Quay on Friday

Armed police were called to Connah’s Quay on Friday following reports of a male carrying a handgun.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance brought the incident to a ‘safe conclusion’ after the male handed over two BB guns.

An update of social media by the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance states:

“Firearms deployment for the team this afternoon after reports of a male in possession of a handgun in the #connahsquay area.

Incident brought to a safe conclusion with 2 BB guns being handed over to police for destruction.

Would you know if these were the real deal or not?”