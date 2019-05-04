News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Armed police called to reports of a male carrying a handgun in Connah’s Quay on Friday

Published: Saturday, May 4th, 2019
Share:

Armed police were called to Connah’s Quay on Friday following reports of a male carrying a handgun.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance brought the incident to a ‘safe conclusion’ after the male handed over two BB guns.

An update of social media by the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance states:

“Firearms deployment for the team this afternoon after reports of a male in possession of a handgun in the #connahsquay area.

Incident brought to a safe conclusion with 2 BB guns being handed over to police for destruction.

Would you know if these were the real deal or not?”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Operation Blue Ether: Two arrested in Queensferry on Friday night

Digital Connectivity Only Growth Deal Project that Can Transform Region’s Future Economy

Stephen Tompkinson to star in a brand new stage production Educating Rita at Theatre Clwyd

Former Flint doctor’s surgery could be converted into 10-bedroom HMO

Labour loses overall majority of Cheshire West and Chester Council

Former council deputy leader Bernie Attridge leaves Labour as sacking dispute takes toll

Firefighters at called to scene of a blaze on Chester Road in Flint on Friday

Flintshire man sentenced after group of motorcyclists reach speeds of up to 137mph on Cheshire road

“Why don’t you resign“ Theresa May heckled by ex-councillor in Llangollen today


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn